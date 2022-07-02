DPRK Sugar and Oil-bearing Crop Cultivation in Full Swing
Ryanggang Province organizes work scrupulously to extensively cultivate sugar- and oil-bearing crops including sugar beet, sunflower, perilla and rape.
Hyesan University of Agriculture and Forestry selected the right species of sugar beet for the climatic and soil conditions in the northern region of the country and studied relevant methods of cultivation. On this basis, it has pushed the work of spreading them to different areas of the province.
The provincial rural economy committee and the provincial institute of agricultural science have taken steps to supply cities and counties with sugar crop species with high per-hectare yields and sugar content and conduct experiments for adapting them to climatic and soil conditions in relevant areas and widely propagating them.
Raw materials bases and industrial establishments in cities and counties make positive efforts to increase the area under cultivation for sugar- and oil-bearing crops.
The province is pressing ahead with the planting and tending of more than a hundred thousand trees including Korean pines and yellow horns.
Several cities and counties have the relevant units build tree nurseries in vast areas, thereby laying solid foundations for creating forests of oil-bearing trees in a far-sighted way.
Many farms and farming families in the province are working hard to plant even one more seedling of perilla and other oil-bearing crops around the edges of fields, on the ridges between fields, at the roadsides and around houses.
2022-06-30
