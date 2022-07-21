Israeli Airstrike Kills 3 Syrian Soldiers Near Damascus
At least three Syrian soldiers were killed and seven more wounded in an Israeli strike early Friday targeting the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus.
"The Israeli enemy carried out an air strike... from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan... The aggression killed three soldiers and wounded seven others," the Syrian defense ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also said Syria’s air defense had managed to intercept some of the incoming projectiles.
Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based so-called monitor, said that three more people had also been killed and that 10 others wounded in total.
It alleged that the attack had targeted what it described as an air force intelligence facility, and a high-ranking officer's office, as well as a car near the Mezzeh military airport.
Syria and the Israeli regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-to-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.
Israel maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against the Syrian soil.
The regime's attacks on Syria started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.
The US military reportedly arms its allied Takfiri terrorists in southeastern Syria with the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).
The Israeli regime, along with the United States and their other Western and regional partners, has been a staunch supporter of the terror groups that have been operating against the Damascus government.
