Thursday, July 21, 2022

Three Policemen Martyred, Two Injured Due to a Terrorist Attack, Daraa Countryside

21 July، 2022

Daraa, SANA- Three policemen were martyred, two others injured due to a terrorist attack targeted their patrol in Daraa eastern countryside.

A source at Daraa Police Headquarters told SANA reporter that “unknown terrorist group attacked a police patrol using automatic weapons, followed by an explosive device blast on the Daraa/Gharz prison road, killing three policemen and injuring two others.

On July 5, an explosive device planted by terrorists exploded in Al-Yadouda town, northwest of Daraa, injuring several people of one family.

Nisreen Othman / Amer Dawa

