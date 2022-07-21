Three Policemen Martyred, Two Injured Due to a Terrorist Attack, Daraa Countryside
Daraa, SANA- Three policemen were martyred, two others injured due to a terrorist attack targeted their patrol in Daraa eastern countryside.
A source at Daraa Police Headquarters told SANA reporter that “unknown terrorist group attacked a police patrol using automatic weapons, followed by an explosive device blast on the Daraa/Gharz prison road, killing three policemen and injuring two others.
On July 5, an explosive device planted by terrorists exploded in Al-Yadouda town, northwest of Daraa, injuring several people of one family.
