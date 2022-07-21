US Occupation Brings Out 156 Vehicles from its Bases in Hasaka to Iraq
21 July، 2022
Hasaka, SANA-The US occupation forces Thursday brought out a military convoy from its illegitimate base of Kharab al-Jir Airport in Hasaka to northern Iraq through al-Waleed illegitimate crossing.
“A convoy of 156 vehicles, including 40 refrigerating cars and more than 50 tankers carrying military equipment, containers, cannons, and a number of Hummers, some of which carry huge devices came out into Iraq.” Local sources from the countryside of Rmelan told SANA reporter.
The sources added that the trucks were accompanied by 25 military armored vehicles belonging to the occupation forces for protection.
MHD Ibrahim/ Mazen Eyon
