DPRK Message of Condolence Sent to Xi Jinping
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, on November 30 sent a message of condolence to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the People’s Republic of China.
In the message, Kim Jong Un, on behalf of the WPK, the DPRK government and all the Korean people and on his own behalf, expressed deep condolences to the general secretary, the CPC Central Committee, the PRC government, the fraternal Chinese people and the bereaved family of the deceased upon the sad news of the death of Jiang Zemin.
The message said that Jiang Zemin dedicated himself to the strengthening and development of the CPC and the PRC and the happiness of the Chinese people, advanced the important idea of “three represents” and made a great contribution to the cause of building socialism with Chinese characteristics.
The message noted that Jiang Zemin sincerely supported and encouraged the socialist cause of the DPRK people and made positive efforts to consolidate and develop the traditional DPRK-China friendship.
Although Jiang Zemin passed away, his feats will be immortal, the message said.
The message hoped that the Chinese party, government and people would overcome the sorrow at the loss of Jiang Zemin and register greater successes in the accomplishment of the cause of building a modern socialist country under the leadership of the general secretary.
2022-12-02
