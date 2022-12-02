Political Bureau of WPK Central Committee Meets
The 11th Meeting of the Political Bureau of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea took place at the office building of the headquarters of the WPK Central Committee on November 30.
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, attended the meeting.
Present at the meeting were members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee.
The meeting discussed the issue of convening the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK.
Kim Jong Un presided over the meeting.
Jo Yong Won, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary for Organizational Affairs of the WPK Central Committee, made a report.
The report reviewed and analyzed the implementation of the major policies of the Party and the state for this year and advanced major agenda items to be discussed at the sixth plenum.
The internal and external circumstances of the year 2022 that came in the process of advance of our revolution were an unprecedented adversity testing our will and fighting efficiency, but thanks to the correct leadership of the Party Central Committee, a new phase was opened for a remarkable development of the state and the country's prestige and honour were raised to a new level, the General Secretary said.
He said that it is very important for all sectors to find innovative ways for solving problems by tapping our potentiality and to properly confirm the next year's plan on the basis of the correct analysis of the experience and lessons accumulated in the course of a year's struggle in order to expand the affirmative changes made in Party building and the overall work of the state this year and vigorously push forward the huge tasks of the new year.
Noting that the year 2023 is a historic year marking the 75th birthday of the DPRK and the 70th anniversary of the victory in the Fatherland Liberation War and an important year when a decisive guarantee for the fulfilment of the five-year plan should be provided, he indicated the principled issues arising in mapping out a dynamic, progressive, scientific and detailed operation for implementing the major policies of the Party and state in the coming year to be glorified with greater victory and success than this year.
There was an assignment related with the preparations for the plenary meeting.
The Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee adopted a resolution on convening the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK in late December with unanimous approval.
KCNA
