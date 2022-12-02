Event Held in DPRK to Mark Day of Air Men
Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Sends Congratulatory Message to Combat Pilots, Commanding Officers and All Officers and Men of KPA Air Force
An event took place in Pyongyang on November 28-29 to commemorate the Day of Air Men.
A meeting was held to convey a congratulatory message from Kim Jong Un and award military ranks and state commendations to commanding officers and combat pilots of the Air Force.
Present there were Pak Jong Chon, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Ri Yong Gil, minister of National Defence, Jong Kyong Thaek, director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People’s Army, Ri Thae Sop, chief of the KPA General Staff, commanding officers and pilots of the Air Force.
Courteously conveyed was the congratulatory message from Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, to the combat pilots, commanding officers and all the officers and men of the People’s Air Force on the Day of Air Men.
In the message, Kim Jong Un warmly congratulated all the officers and men of the People’s Air Force on the significant Day of Air Men this year when great special events have taken place one after another in increasing the national power of the DPRK and demonstrating its dignity, and paid high tribute to the heroes of the honored Air Force who devoted their all to the service of loyalty and feats for defending the territorial airspace of the country.
Noting that the year 2022 is a year of our People’s Air Force and a year of its victory, he highly appreciated that our pilots, who have cherished the spirit of devoted service for the Party, the revolution and the people as their lifeline and noble duty, resolutely foiled the reckless military attempt of the enemies and fully demonstrated the capability and will of the Air Force to fight a war by displaying their matchless loyalty, fighting spirit, wisdom and courage.
He set forth the militant tasks for the People’s Air Force to cultivate in every way the revolutionary traits and mettle as the first death-defying corps of the WPK and perfect its full preparation for coping with any military crisis immediately and resolutely.
He expressed belief that all the pilots, commanding officers and men of the KPA Air Force would add shine to the history in which they have been absolutely faithful to the Party and the revolution, the honor and great heroism of the great victors and the proud tradition of invincibility and achieve greater successes and feats and thus continue to make a tangible contribution to defending the cause of our Party and ushering in a new era, more glorious and prosperous, for our great state and people.
The order of the chairman of the WPK Central Military Commission on promoting the military ranks of Air Force commanding officers and combat pilots who creditably carried out the flight combat order of the Party Central Committee was conveyed and higher military ranks and general’s uniforms were awarded.
A decree of the Standing Committee of the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly on giving commendations to the commanding officers and combat pilots who displayed matchless bravery and indomitable fighting spirit was conveyed. Then the title of DPRK Hero with the Gold Star Medal and the Order of National Flag 1st Class was conferred on Kim Kwang Hyok, and orders and medals, on commanding officers and pilots of the Air Force.
Then oath-taking speeches were made.
A letter of pledge to Kim Jong Un was adopted at the meeting.
There was a joint performance given by the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Ministry of National Defence, the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Navy and the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Air Force to congratulate the participants in the commemorative event.
A grand banquet was given for the Air Force commanding officers and combat pilots.
