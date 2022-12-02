Politburo of WPK Central Committee Decides to Convene Party Plenary Meeting
The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea decided to convene the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK in late December to review the execution of the Party and state policies for 2022 and discuss and decide on work plans for 2023 and a series of important issues arising in the development of the Party and the revolution at present.
A relevant resolution of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee was adopted on November 30.
