From Cessation of Hostilities to Lasting Peace in Ethiopia
December 4, 2022
BY SOLOMON WASSIHUN
It has been a month since we heard the least expected joyous news from South Africa about the signing of the CoHA, the permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, which halted the two years of bloody conflict in northern Ethiopia. Thanks to the AU, the guns have been silenced for over a month without any disruption. Both negotiating parties have so far fully complied with the commitments they made in the peace agreement and have continued their engagement in a series of dialogues to advance the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement.
The permanent ceasefire agreement, which has been in place for a month, has changed the lives of millions of people in war-affected areas in several ways. These changes were unthinkable a week before the peace agreement was signed in Pretoria early last month, on November 2.
All humanitarian corridors to northern Ethiopia, particularly to the Tigray region, are now open. Food , medicines, fuel ,and other supplies , are being channeled to war-affected communities through the four corridors and airlift via terminals in Mekelle and Shire . This is undoubtedly the most intensive and effective humanitarian relief effort since the conflict began two years ago.
As mentioned earlier, in addition to the road transport ,humanitarian supplies are being airlifted to the war-affected areas . Various international aid agencies such as World Food Program, WFP, the Red Cross, and Save the Children have announced the dispatch of huge quantity of humanitarian supplies by air to the war-affected regions . The huge scale of humanitarian operations was said to be the first of their kind since the third round of the conflict broke out last August.
Companies providing basic services including banking, telecom, and power are resuming delivery of services in several towns in the war-affected areas. Even towns and villages in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions are lighting up for the first time since the war started back in 2020.
IDPs that have been sheltering in makeshift camps far away from their villages are now returning home. Militias who left their loved ones to join the war are holding down their guns and returning to their civilian life and reuniting with their families. It is harvest season now, farmers are returning to their fields to join their co-workers.
North Wollo zone is one of the war-affected areas that saw the most severe devastation and humanitarian crisis during the conflict, since it has been the scene of several rounds of heavy fighting. Now, with the advent of the cessation of hostilities agreement, schools in this area are beginning to open their doors to their pupils. Children, the most vulnerable victims of war for the first time entered their schoolyards to meet their teachers.
The students could not wait until they manage to get exercise books and pencils, and the classrooms get fully furnished. Like wise,the teachers could not wait until they get enough chalk and teaching materials. These schools that were ransacked during the war are now opened just out of sheer determination to return life to normalcy and make the most out of the fragile peace sprouting in their locality. Civic socities an philanthropists have a lot of room to play in filling the resource gaps in rehabilitation of communities in the war affected areas.
Last week, one of the holiest days in the Ethiopian Orthodox Church calendar, St Mary’s day, also called the Hidar Zion, has been colorfully celebrated in northern Ethiopia, in the ancient city of Axum[considered by the faithful as the most sacred Ethiopian city], at the Church of Our Lady Mary of Zion,- a stone’s throw away from the incredible world heritage site of Axum Obelisks. It was celebrated with such a huge mass congregation for the first time since the war started 2 years ago. The vibrant celebration of Hedar Tsion with a massive influx of pilgrims to Axum is a significant indicator of the beginning of the return of life to normalcy in that part of the Tigray region, which is under the control the federal government. The peaceful event also signifies the peace deal has begun making tangible positive impacts on the lives of the people of Tigray.
Currently, the peace process is in the middle of a critical stage where negotiating parties are dissecting the details of the Pretoria agreement and the Nairobi declaration to ensure smooth implementation of the peace deal. We expect that sticking points in the peace deal may take several rounds of discussion and a longer time than previously assumed. The lagging behind the set schedule of the implementation plan should not be considered a sign of an impending stalemate, as some pessimist critics might thought. As a noted peace researcher puts it, peace processes ebb and flow and are rarely linear. It is a process that requires stakeholders to be tenacious, optimistic, and patient.
One thing that guarantees the inevitable success of the peace process is the huge popular support it garnered from the majority of Ethiopians across the political spectrum on both sides of the war. Political parties, citizens residing in various regions, and Ethiopian diaspora in different corners of the world have expressed their solidarity in their support for the peace process.
The peace process may lag behind schedule for unforeseen reasons and for impediments posed by those who try to derail the process in pursuit of their hidden agenda. Nevertheless, slowly but surely, it would certainly reach its goal to bring lasting peace to northern Ethiopia. Any plan that wins the backing of the masses would surely succeed, no matter how long it delays, and how hard challenges it faces.
In particular, the fact that the peace deal is welcomed by the overwhelming majority of the people of Tigray is proof of the high probability of success of the peace deal. One of the leading politicians from the Tigray region, Nebyu Seul, recently made a strong statement attaching great importance to the peace deal and its significance as a precursor for positive change and lasting peace in the Tigray region.
“The peace deal is a great achievement. It is an opportunity for our nation to leave behind difficult times and for our people to be redeemed. It could also be considered as an introduction to a civilized mechanism that could resolve long-standing political disputes and historical grudges. All of us need to contribute our share to enable the Cessation of Hostilities agreement brings lasting peace,” he said.
The international community is another force that is making considerable effort to ensure the success of the peace process. The UN Chief arrived in Addis a few days ago and held talks with Ethiopian authorities. Mr. Guterres reportedly reiterated his full support for the full implementation of the AU-brokered Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, CoHA, that envisages shoring up a negotiated settlement and lasting peace in northern Ethiopia. He stressed that the entire UN system would provide humanitarian support to all those in need.
“Peace is never easy, but peace is always necessary… The United Nations will continue working with the AU to deliver the peace, prosperity, and climate justice that the people of Africa deserve. We discussed how our organizations are working to ensure peace across the [African] continent” said the UN Chief.
