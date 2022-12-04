Restoration of Constitutional Order in Tigray: The Sacred Element of Pretoria Peace Deal
December 1, 2022
BY ADDISALEM MULAT
The Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) without doubt plays a paramount role in restoring constitutional order and permanent suspension of hostilities. Apart from that the agreement on the ceasefire indisputably is a bedrock for ensuring a lasting peace and putting constitutional order in the Tigray state into effect.
Aside from paving the way for expediting humanitarian aid and restoration of infrastructural facilities in the war-impacted areas, the peace deal also helps to reinstate law and order in the Tigray state.
In addition to serving as a springboard for long-lasting and prolonged peace, the cessation of hostilities agreement gives backing to restoring constitutional order in the Tigray State. It is self-evident that in the present circumstances the move taken by the federal government and TPLF has been receiving a pat on the back and winning the hearts and minds of the wider international community.
It is a matter of common sense that the peace accord has played a huge role in beating swords into plowshares. Aside from that, it plays a huge role in the disarmament, demobilizing, and reintegration of the Tigray Defense Force for the reason that there should not be two armies under the roof of one Ethiopia.
In recent times, Commander of Tigray combatants Taddesse Werede on the subject of the peace implementation said that in some areas, leaders of the TPLF forces and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) are meeting in person and discussing the implementation of the agreement. The disarmament process is progressing well according to the agreement reached in Nairobi, Kenya.
TPLF forces have received orientation in the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) process and various activities have also been carried out to raise public awareness in this regard. The orientation would be completed soon.
After the disengagement of forces from areas of deployment, they would be transported to rehabilitation and orientation centers and all the necessary preparation has been finalized to this end. “Other activities have also been carried out in accordance with the CoHA in a clear manifestation of our commitment to implement the truce,” Taddesse noted.
On the heels of the resolute stance of the incumbent, the peace implementation is making progress in the right direction and registering positive changes. Notwithstanding the fact that prior to the start of the law enforcement operations, the federal government has moved heaven and earth to get to the bottom of the problem in an atmosphere of calm, the choice of force sparked a devastating conflict that almost lasted for two years tensions and turning the knife in the wound.
It should be remembered that the last straw that broke the camel’s back was the attack carried out in the early morning of 4 November 2020 by TPLF on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force. In the fullness of time, the attack metamorphosed into bringing about unimaginable human suffering and material damage.
The Pretoria peace deal if implemented effectively will help ensure equality, and fairly in making the supreme law of the country fully functional. The speedy disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) of TPLF armed combatants is the kernel for the successful implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA), according to a veteran politician.
Lauding the government’s commitment to the implementation of the truce, the politician Neamin Zeleke told local media that the former should work to end the public suffering and humanitarian crisis in Tigray and other parts of the country.
The only guarantee for the government and the people of Ethiopia to have lasting peace is continuing the effort of disarming the armed group according to the peace accord. Unless ending the potential insurgency efficiently with the active participation of the public, the situation would cause further human loss and property damage.
“By doing so, the government would thwart the security threat that would be imposed by an armed group and sustain the peace of the country. As guaranteed in the CoHA, the existence of parallel forces in Ethiopia is impossible.”
As to him, there are some groups that consider the trilateral cooperation among Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Somalia as a threat to their greedy interest in the strategic Horn of Africa and have made every effort to ruin the alliance.
Noting the ill-conceived attempts of those groups would have a negative impact for the implementation of the peace accord, Neamin stressed that the Ethiopian National Defense Force has the capability to foil any destructive attempts that transcend the CoHA.
The level of the commitment of the government to implement the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) is limitless owing to its desire to lift the people from crises that are created by the war, an Ethiopian diplomat said.
Speaking to international media, Ethiopian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Suleiman Dedefo stated that the government’s desire to avoid war and end the public suffering from conflicts is so firm. The speedy implementation of the CoHA is also in the best interest of the people of Ethiopia and not meant to please third parties.
“The government is expecting the same from the other end and until now we are watching that even though it is not speedy, the implementation of the CoHA (by TPLF) is going on, but expect that the implementation process will be as per the agreements in Pretoria and Nairobi. We are very hopeful that the agreement will be implemented as it is.”
He continued: “The government is doing its level best to execute the CoHA because this unnecessary and meaningless war is imposed on it.” Ambassador Suleiman further noted that it is the responsibility of the Ethiopian government to secure and protect the Tigray State and no one can be concerned more than the former about the safety and security of the people of Tigray. “This should be left to the Ethiopian government as per the agreement that clearly stipulated that once it takes over Tigray, the government is entitled to ensure peace and order in the area.”
In good truth, as the federal government has been working around the clock for the realization of the agreement, TPLF should respond in kind. The agreement also gives assurance to the need to respect the demarcation of authorities and get back the Tigray state to the constitutional framework in the shortest possible time. As putting the peace accord into effect provides a foundation for the suspension of hostilities and gives the thumbs up for the full functioning of the country’s vital organizations, all stakeholders should go to the ends of the earth with the intention of bringing peace implementation into effect. At this moment in time, the incumbent is extremely resolute about representing Tigray’s people in the federal organizations in conformity with the constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
The Ethiopian Herald December 1/2022
