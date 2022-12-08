SPA Standing Committee Holds Permanent Commission Meeting
The Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea held a permanent commission meeting.
The meeting deliberated the amendments and supplements of the DPRK Law on IT, Construction Supervision Law, Food Hygiene Law, Quality Certification Law, Farm Law and Law on Food Administration and adopted relevant decrees.
With a view to putting all fields of state administration and social life on an IT basis and contributing to the correct implementation of the Party and state construction policies, the meeting further detailed the provisions of the sections of the Law on IT and Construction Supervision Law which stipulate the long-term, step-by-step planning and implementation of IT work, the establishment and management of IT projects, the obligation for construction supervision and the guidance of construction supervision.
The details of measures for properly defining the norms of food hygiene safety, strictly observing the hygienic requirements in the production, sale, supply and storage of foodstuffs, improving the procedures and methods of quality certification and tightening the guidance and control over quality certification were supplemented in the Food Hygiene Law and Quality Certification Law, so as to contribute to the protection and promotion of the people’s health, improvement of their living standards and the development of the country’s economy.
Provisions relating to the definition of the farm as a socialist agricultural enterprise, the assessment of the estimated grain yield, the issue of the compulsory grain procurement plan and the conditions for farm work were amended in the Farm Law, and important matters for developing food administration by setting up a strict system and order in the procurement, processing and sale of grains were supplemented in the Law on Food Administration.
