SPA Issues Official Notice
The Eighth Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is to be convened in Pyongyang on January 17, Juche 112 (2023).
The session will discuss the review of the DPRK Cabinet’s work in Juche 111 (2022) and its tasks for Juche 112 (2023), the fulfilment of the state budget for Juche 111 (2022) and on the state budget for Juche 112 (2023), the adoption of the law on the protection of the cultured Pyongyang dialect, the work of the Central Public Prosecutors Office and the organizational matters.
There will be registration of deputies on January 16, Juche 112 (2023).
The SPA Standing Committee issued a notice on it on December 6.
2022-12-07
