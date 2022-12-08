SPA Standing Committee Plenum Held
The 23rd Plenary Meeting of the 14th Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK took place at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on Tuesday.
Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, first vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and chairman of the SPA Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.
The plenum was attended by Vice-Chairman Kang Yun Sok, Secretary General Ko Kil Son and other members of the SPA Standing Committee.
Present there as observers were relevant officials of the SPA Standing Committee, the Secretariat of the Cabinet, ministries and national agencies.
Put on the agenda items for the meeting were such items as the convening of a DPRK SPA session, the adoption of the DPRK law on public catering and the recall and election of judges and people’s assessors of the Central Court of the DPRK.
First, the decision of the SPA Standing Committee on the convening of the Eighth Session of the 14th SPA was adopted with unanimous approval.
Next, there was a report on the main contents of the DPRK law on public catering deliberated on by the Legislation Committee of the SPA.
The law on public catering specifies the mission and character of public catering as part of socialist commerce and the issues of principle arising in establishing a strict system and order in organizing and running public catering network for meeting the people’s needs in dietary life and providing them with relevant convenience and developing the culinary technology of the country and in strengthening the relevant administrative guidance and legal control.
On the basis of in-depth study and full discussion of the drafted law put on an agenda item, the plenary meeting adopted the law on public catering as a decree of the SPA Standing Committee.
The plenary meeting recalled and elected judges and people’s assessors of the Central Court of the DPRK.
