Sudanese Military Accept Return to Civilian Rule: Minister
Al-Burhan addresses Sudanese army troop at Al-Markhayat military base on November 13, 2022
December 2, 2022 (JUBA) – Military rulers in Sudan have accepted a return to civilian rule, raising hopes of a return to the rule of law and the country’s stability, a South Sudanese official said.
“We were in Sudan as the ministers of foreign affairs from IGAD [ Intergovernmental Authority on Development] member countries. My counterparts from all other IGAD member states and I were in Khartoum for the 48th IGAD ordinary ministerial council meeting. This was an opportunity to discuss with Sudanese leaders from across the political spectrum. It was an opportunity to listen and learn from them the way forward,” said South Sudan’s Foreign Affairs minister, Mayiik Ayii Deng.
He added, “From the meetings and engagements, it became clear the Sudanese military are ready to allow the civilian component to form the civilian-led government”.
Deng commended Sudan’s Sovereign Council leaders for accepting to peacefully and amicably resolve their political disputes without external support and intervention.
“The most important thing which, if the spirit of the discussions and willingness to move forward which we experienced is peacefully implemented, will set a stage for others,” he stated.
Deng said Sudanese leaders warmly received them and engaged with them in an atmosphere free of pressure and willingness to listen to our views.
“They were opened throughout. We asked for their views, explored their perspectives, and we also listened to them. They gave us their advice, their perspectives on the way forward, and of course, what they should expect when returning to our respective countries and reporting back to the heads of state and government of the IGAD member countries who sent us to convene the ordinary meeting on their behalf,” explained the minister.
The meeting, he further explained, took place after they met with representatives of the African Union (AU), the United Nations as well as non-state stakeholders who are not part of the peace agreement.
He hinted that the meetings gave him the impression that some political forces may not be eager to enter the political process in Sudan at this particular stage but it does not mean that they are not interested in the process that would return to transition toward democracy and lasting peace.
“His excellency the president of the republic, Gen Salva Kiir Mayardit has always said peace in Sudan and in the region can be realized if everyone is included. Nobody should be left out. Some may not participate but if they see those doing what they could have done participating in the process, then it sends a signal their views and perspectives would make a difference and that generates hope for the transition towards democracy and stable inclusive peace very, very closely interrelated,” stressed Deng.
The minister revealed those who signed the 2020 Juba peace agreement would participate in the future political arrangement in Sudan but that it was up to the Sudanese leaders to decide.
