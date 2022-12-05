Islamist Groups Reject Sudan’s Framework Agreement
Mohamed Ali al-Gizouli speaks at a rally of the Sudan's People Call on December3, 2022
December 3, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Sudanese Islamists demonstrated in Khartoum on Saturday to voice their opposition to a framework agreement ending the coup d’état between the military component and civilian forces.
Sudan’s People Call, which is a coalition gathering the Islamic Movement groups; proposed to hold an inclusive dialogue supporting the coup leaders. When the latter change their mind and decided to hand over power to civilian leaders, they launched a campaign to denounce foreign intervention in the country.
On Saturday the coalition leaders organized a rally outside the UNITAMS premises but all their criticism was directed against the Forces for Freedom and Change and called on the military leaders to reconsider their decision to hand over power to the revolution’s forces.
“”We are not free political supporters for the military, we are with them if they preserve Sudan’s sovereignty, identity and unity ensure an independent transition without parties, and organize free and fair elections,” said Mohamed Ali al-Jazouli a member of the Executive Office of the Call.
“But we will resist the leadership of the military component and are ready to close the East and North and transfer the protests to the Army General Command,” added the leader of a radical Islamist group.
His message meant to say they would call on the army to side with them and seize power.
The leader of the Beja Mohamed Terk who is also a member of the Democratic Bloc with Gibril Ibrahim and Minni Minnawi called on the military to reconsider their position. Also, he reiterated his rejection of the Juba peace agreement for eastern Sudan.
The Islamist groups reappeared on the political scene after the coup of October 25, 2021.
Their emergence caused tensions within the military component as the army’s commander-in-chief al-Burhan sought to use them to support the coup while the commander of the Rapid Support Forces stood against the move.
In addition to the Islamists, the political framework agreement which would be signed on Monday faces the opposition of the Democratic Bloc which rejects any review of the Juba peace agreement.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment