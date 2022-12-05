Sudan’s Military Release FFC Detainees Hours Before the Signing of Political Agreement
Wagdi Salih speaks in a public meeting while Khalid Omer Youssif is sitting at his left behind (SUNA photo)
December 4, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese authorities released, on Sunday, a prominent member of the suspended Empowerment Removal Committee (ERC), Wagdi Salih, and retired police officer Abdallah Suleiman, after two months of arrest.
Salih turned himself into the police, on October 12, when the Public Prosecution published an arrest warrant describing him as a fugitive suspect on the background of a complaint lodged by the Ministry of Finance. Suleiman who was tasked with the implementation of the ERC decisions was also arrested.
“The Public Prosecution approved Salih’s release on bail in two cases, and upon an order by the Attorney General,” said Mahmoud al-Shazaly head of the defence team.
The FFC had requested to create a conducive environment including the release of the two detainees before the signing of the political framework agreement which will be signed on Monday.
His political group, the Baath Party, rejected the agreement and refuses to take part in the signing ceremony.
“I got out of prison with the support of the masses and the revolutionaries,” Salih told his supporters outside the detention facility, shortly after his release. He further called for the release of all detainees of the Resistance Committees.
He stressed his rejection of any political settlement, whatever its form, to legitimize the military coup, adding it would lead to establishing a totalitarian regime.
“I am the son of this people and with their aspirations and I will never deviate from them. The revolution continues and we will advance the ranks regardless of the sacrifices,” he asserted.
The Baath Party calls to dismiss the military leaders and prosecute them on charges of undermining the constitutional order, murders and human rights violations.
(ST)
