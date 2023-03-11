11 Sudanese Protesters Wounded After Violent Crackdown Including Vehicle-ramming Attack
Protesters in Al-Kalakla neighbourhood on May 28, 2022
March 17, 2023 (KHARTOUM) -11 people were wounded including a protester rammed by a police car, said an independent medical group following an anti-coup protest in Khartoum on Friday.
The neighbourhood groups of the Resistance Committees Thursday organized an unannounced demonstration against the military ruler.
The youth groups in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, organised a protest to reach the presidential palace, the headquarters of the military-led Sovereign Council. A similar protest was also organized by the resistance group in the Burri neighbourhood in eastern Khartoum city.
But the security forces closed the bridge leading to the presidency from Omdurman and used tear gas to disperse the protesters. In Khartoum city, the security forces were also deployed to prevent the youth groups from reaching the “strategic areas” in the capital.
11 incidents were recorded including a vehicle ramming attack by regular forces. The situation of the assaulted protester is unstable as a result of a pulmonary haemorrhage that required surgical intervention.
The pro-democracy medical group further reported that another protester was injured in the face with a tear gas canister that fractured his jaw.
The statement underscored that the police fired tear gas canisters directly at the protesters.
In line with the framework agreement, the security forces should end the use of violence against protesters to create a conducive environment for the ongoing political process to restore a civilian government.
On February 28, a police officer shot dead a protester in eastern Khartoum.
(ST)
