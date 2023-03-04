Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed over Political Misfits Radio Program in Washington, D.C.
Editor of Pan-African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses election controversy in Nigeria, violence in Somaliland, French President Emmanuel Macron’s latest tour of African nations and new reports of atrocities in Ethiopia.
This program can be heard in full at the following link: Scholz in DC, Brazilian Foreign Policy, Mississippi Legal Apartheid - Sputnik International, 04.03.2023 (sputniknews.com)
