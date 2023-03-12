Diplomat Slams Ukraine’s Allegations of Russia’s Reluctance to Hold Talks as Colossal Lie
MOSSCOW, March 12. /TASS/.
MOSSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has slammed her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba’s statement that Moscow is reluctant to negotiate the crisis settlement with Kiev as a "colossal lie".
"These days, Kuleba was once again ranting and raving in interview with the Italian newspapers Repubblica and Stampa. He called those Italians who are standing for settling the conflict with Russia through talks rather than in the battlefield hypocrites. In his interpretation, this point of view is nothing but a wish of defeat to his country and its non-existence - "Not peace but ‘rest in peace’ on Ukraine’s grave," she wrote on her Telegram channel. "However, he seems to share the opinion that ‘there is always room’ for talks but says he sees no willingness for them in Russia. A colossal lie, bearing in mind the fact that it is the regime he represents that has banned such talks with Russia in its laws".
Moreover, in he words, Kuleba forecasted "the end of Europe if Ukraine is defeated". "An optimist. In its current shape, Europe ended right when the European Union let Washington govern its political institutions and ultimately surrendered to NATO," she added.
Ukrainian part of grain deal effective, Russian agricultural exports blocked — diplomat
The agreements signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 should be implemented in conjunction with each other to solve the humanitarian tasks of overcoming the food crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman says
MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian part of the grain deal is working effectively, while Russian agricultural exports continue to be blocked as a result of unilateral Western sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, commenting on the potential extension of the grain deal.
"Our position in general on the ‘package’ proposal of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, an integral part of which, in addition to the abovementioned Black Sea initiative, is the Russia-UN memorandum on the normalization of domestic agricultural exports, is known and remains unchanged. We assume that the agreements signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 should be implemented in conjunction with each other to solve the humanitarian tasks of overcoming the food crisis and helping the needy countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America," the diplomat said, "We note that so far only the Ukrainian part has been effectively implemented, whereas the Russian agricultural export continues to be blocked as a result of Western unilateral sanctions."
According to Zakharova, the next round of consultations of an interdepartmental Russian delegation with Secretary-General of UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) head Martin Griffiths, who oversee the UN-Russia memorandum and the Black Sea Initiative respectively, will take place in Geneva on March 13.
The Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman pointed out that Russia was aware of the statements of various parties, including the Kiev regime, regarding the extension of the Black Sea Initiative, the second term of which was set to expire on March 18. "There have been no negotiations on this matter, especially with the participation of Russian representatives," she pointed out.
UN confirms plans to hold consultations with Russia on grain deal on March 13
A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul for a term of 120 days
GENEVA, March 10. /TASS/. The United Nations confirms that consultation with Russia on the grain deal are planned to be held in Geneva on March 13, Catherine Huissoud, spokesperson for United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), told TASS on Friday.
"Yes, I confirm this information," she said. "The objective of the UN is to satisfy the expectations of all the parties to the deals that have been struck in July 2022 and to make sure that the course set over the past months continues."
"No media event is being planned," she added.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday that the next rounds of consultations between Russia and the United Nations would be held in Geneva on March 13. According to Zakharova, they will involve a Russian inter-ministerial delegation, high-ranking UN officials, including UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths and Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan.
A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul for a term of 120 days. One of the agreements regulated grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny. An agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations provided for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations. Along with that, Russia and the United Nations signed a memorandum envisaging that the UN will take steps to lift various restrictions on exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers on global market. The grain deal was extended from 120 days more in November. Its expiry date is March 18.
