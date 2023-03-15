DPRK Missile Launching Drill Conducted
A missile unit of the Korean People’s Army in charge of an important operational task on the western front of the DPRK conducted a demonstration drill to teach its subunits on March 14.
Commanding officers and combatants of each subunit under the unit watched the drill.
The 11th fire assault company of the unit participated in the drill and launched two ground-to-ground tactical ballistic missiles in a medium-range system.
The missiles fired in and around Jangyon County of South Hwanghae Province precisely hit Phi Islet, the target in the waters off Pangjin-dong, Chongam District, Chongjin City of North Hamgyong Province, located 611.4kms away from the firing spot.
Saying that they will surely annihilate the enemy once they fight it, the commander of the unit made a resolve to thoroughly possess the ability to fully carry out any fire assault mission any time by further intensifying the training of all fire assault companies, true to the Party’s policy on effecting a revolution in the training.
2023-03-15
