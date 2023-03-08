Ethiopia Stresses Reaffirming Commitment to Genuine Global Partnerships
March 8, 2023
ADDIS ABABA /ENA/ –Ethiopia underlines the importance of reaffirming commitment to genuine global partnerships to overcome the challenges of LDCs, according to ministry of Foreign Affairs. At the ongoing Fifth UN Conference on the LDCs in Doha, Minister of Planning and Development, Fisum Assefa (PhD) stated the need to carve new pathways to address the developmental quest of the LDCs.
She pointed out that the global economic and financial system currently in place has failed to deliver a meaningful response thus far. Fisum also noted that the LDCs continue to exert efforts both to cushion the effects of global instability and sustain their hard-won dev’t gains.
The Minister further underscored that commitments made to create level ground for the integration of LDCs into global markets didn’t yield much result. She emphasized the urgent need to free more resources for development finance through granting debt relief. Sharing Ethiopia’s successful experience in agricultural reform, Fisum said the significant increases in wheat production as well as the Green Legacy Initiative are among many good examples of what LDCs can achieve when they focus on their endowments and adopt the right priorities.
The Minister concluded by asserting Ethiopia’s commitment to continue to pursue a pro-poor policy path in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Agenda 2063 of the African Union, and the Doha Program of Action. Recall that the Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) is being underway in Doha, Qatar with the objective to mobilize international community’s commitments towards the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action for the LDCs (2022-2031) adopted by the UN General Assembly in April 2022.
The conference has brought together 4,000-5,000 participants at the Qatar National Convention Centre including leaders and high level delegations of several countries.
