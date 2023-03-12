Nicaragua Suspends Diplomatic Relations with Vatican City — Foreign Ministry
"Based on the data disclosed by sources obviously linked with the Catholic Church, Nicaragua’s Government of Reconciliation and National Unity <…> specifies that diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and the Vatican City State have been suspended," it said
HAVANA, March 12. /TASS/. The Nicaraguan foreign ministry said on Sunday that Nicaragua is suspending diplomatic relations with Vatican City.
"Based on the data disclosed by sources obviously linked with the Catholic Church, Nicaragua’s Government of Reconciliation and National Unity <…> specifies that diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and the Vatican City State have been suspended," it said.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has ordered the closure of the Vatican embassy in Managua and that of the Nicaraguan embassy to the Vatican in Rome, a senior Vatican source said on Sunday.
The move by Nicaragua comes a few days after Pope Francis, speaking in an interview ahead of Monday's tenth anniversary of his election, compared the Nicaraguan government to a dictatorship.
The source said that while the closures do not automatically mean a total break of relations between Managua and the Holy See, they are serious steps towards that possibility.
