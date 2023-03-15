North Korea Launches Presumably Ballistic Missile — Japan Coast Guard
The South Korean military also confirms reports about North Korea’s missile launch
TOKYO, March 16. /TASS/. North Korea has launched, presumably, a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, Japan’s Coast Guard said on Thursday.
It called on vessels staying in this area not to approach fragments if they see any.
The South Korean military also confirms reports about North Korea’s missile launch.
An emergencies headquarters has beet set up under the Japanese prime minister’s office to collect information about the launch.
This was the eighths North Korea’s missile test launch since the beginning of the year.
North Korean missile’s flight altitude exceeds 6,000 km — Japanese defense ministry
It fell down in the Sea of Japan some 200 kilometers from Hokkaido outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone covering a distance of 1,000 kilometers
TOKYO, March 16. /TASS/. The ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Thursday was of an intercontinental type, Japan’s defense ministry said.
According to the ministry, the missile was launched along a steep trajectory and flew at an altitude of more than 6,000 kilometers for some 70 minutes. It fell down in the Sea of Japan some 200 kilometers from Hokkaido outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone covering a distance of 1,000 kilometers.
The launch did not affect the navigation and air service in the area, the ministry said, adding that it continues to analyze the launch data.
Following the missile launch, Japan’s National Security Council held a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the Japanese government has expressed a strong protest to North Korea. He said that Japan will continue close cooperation and information exchange on issues linked with North Korea with South Korea and the United States. He also said that the government had not ordered to down the missile.
An emergencies headquarters has been set up to collect information about the launch. Kishida ordered ministries and agencies concerned to ensure safe navigation and air service in the area and be prepared for any unpredictable situation following North Korea’s missile launch.
This was the eighth North Korea’s missile test launch since the beginning of the year.
North Korea’s missile launches are expected to be high on the agenda of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to Japan, the first visit by a South Korean president to Japan in the past 12 years, which begins on Thursday.
North Korea’s ballistic missile flies around 1,000 km — agency
According to Tokyo, this was a ballistic missile
SEOUL, March 16. /TASS/. North Korea’s long-range missile launched on Thursday covered a distance of around 1,000 kilometers, Yonhap reported on Thursday citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The missile was reportedly launched at a wide angle from Pyongyang’s Sunan district toward the Sea of Japan at 7:10 local time (1:10 Moscow time).
South Korea’s National Security Council has decided to call a meeting following this launch.
According to Tokyo, this was a ballistic missile.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Thursday.
No comments:
Post a Comment