Poll: Nearly 70% Americans Say Biden too Old to Run for Second Term in 2024
Friday, 03 March 2023 3:20 AM
US President Joe Biden reacts as he departs for Indonesia, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 13, 2022. (Reuters photo)
A new poll shows most registered voters in the US believe President Joe Biden is too old to run for another term in office.
Nearly 7 in 10 registered voters said the 81-year-old president is “too old for another term,” according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll released on Wednesday.
According to the Yahoo poll, 68 percent of the registered voters said is passed the age for another term. Also, nearly fifty percent of the Democrats who took part in the poll agreed that Biden’s old age was a serious problem. That’s more than only thirty-eight percent of the Democrats who disagreed.
Already Biden is the oldest president in US history and he would be 86 by the end of his second term, if he were to win reelection in 2024.
The survey, which was conducted between Feb. 23 and Feb. 27, on 1,516 American adults highlighted the negative impact and concerns there existed in US society about Biden’s old age and how it would affect his decision-making process and overall performance if he were to be reelected as president in 2024.
A majority of Democratic voters say US President Joe Biden should not run for the White House in 2024, according to a new poll.
A previous poll conducted in December had found almost 60 percent of registered voters in the US expressing serious concerns about Biden’s mental fitness, citing frequent instances in which Biden had appeared to be completely disoriented in public.
Biden has on several occasions stated his intention to remain in office as US president and do a second term. However, as of now the incumbent has not yet made any official announcements in this regard.
Meanwhile, most Americans are not happy with his performance, particularly in regard to the economy.
According to the US Labor Department, the annual inflation rate rose to 8.6% in May, shattering any of relief from the skyrocketing inflation.
Biden admitted that US inflation could last "for a while" as attempts to lower soaring inflation and cost of living have been to no avail, and so far proved to be ineffective.
After failing, the administration eventually shifted the responsibility of curbing inflation onto the Federal Reserve.
