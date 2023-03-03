Putin Says Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and Their Masters Will Not Succeed, 'We Will Crush Them'
MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced confidence that the masters of the Ukrainian neo-Nazis would not pay attention to the attack carried out on Thursday in Russia's Bryansk region.
"I am confident that these same leaders [of Ukrainian neo-Nazis] will forget today's attack. No one will pay attention to this," he said.
All at the same, speaking about the overall situation, he stated, "They will not succeed, we will crush them."
Earlier on Thursday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will continue to draw the attention of the international community to Ukraine's terrorist actions. "On the international stage, [we] will continue to pay attention to and bring the attention of the international community to the attacks carried out by these individuals (Ukrainian terrorists - TASS)," he said.
