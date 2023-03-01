Q4 UNEMPLOYMENT RATE EASES TO 32.7% - STATS SA
Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in Pretoria on Tuesday.
FILE: Unemployed builders, tilers and plumbers hold signs seeking jobs on the side of the road in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP
Nokukhanya Mntambo | 28 February 2023 11:57
JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa said that the country's official unemployment rate eased marginally to 32.7% in the fourth quarte of 2022.
This is a decrease of 0.2 of a percentage point from the previous quarter's 32.9%.
This means almost that 16 million people were still unemployed during this period.
Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in Pretoria on Tuesday.
No comments:
Post a Comment