Q4 UNEMPLOYMENT RATE EASES TO 32.7% - STATS SA

Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Nokukhanya Mntambo | 28 February 2023

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa said that the country's official unemployment rate eased marginally to 32.7% in the fourth quarte of 2022.

This is a decrease of 0.2 of a percentage point from the previous quarter's 32.9%.

This means almost that 16 million people were still unemployed during this period.

