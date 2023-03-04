Russian Defense Chief Discusses Weapons Supply to Troops at Joint Group of Forces HQ
The focus was on organizing combat training for reserve units, military and political activities and other ways of troop maintenance
© Russian Defence Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has chaired a meeting with his deputies at the headquarters of the Joint Group of Forces, focusing on the continuous provision of troops with arms and ammunition, the Defense Ministry told reporters on Saturday.
"As part of his work at the headquarters of the Joint Group of Russian Forces, the Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergey Shoigu, heard reports by deputies of the defense minister of the Russian Federation on organizing the uninterrupted provision of troops with armaments, military hardware and ordnance," the ministry said.
As the ministry specified, the focus was on organizing combat training for reserve units, military and political activities and other ways of troop maintenance.
Additionally, Shoigu talked to service members and thanked them for operating exemplarily in the special military operation area. The defense minister awarded military decorations to the soldiers. Among them were the Gold Star, the Order of Courage, the Order of Saint George and the For Valor medals.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Shoigu had inspected the frontline command post of one of the formations of the Vostok Grouping of Forces in the southern Donetsk direction.
No comments:
Post a Comment