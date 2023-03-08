Sudan, Qatar Agree to Strengthen Military Cooperation
Emir Tamim bin Hamad receives General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Doha on March 5, 2023
March 6, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan discussed on Sunday with the Qatari defence minister Hamad bin Ali Al Attiyah ways to develop military cooperation between the two countries.
In a statement released in Khartoum, on Sunday before al-Burhan’s return from Doha, the Sovereign Council said he discussed with Al Attiyah ways t develop bilateral military cooperation.
“The meeting stressed the importance of strengthening military cooperation between Sudan and Qatar and upgrading it in various fields,” added the short statement.
Al-Burhna was in Doha to participate in the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5).
He met with Emir Tamim bin Hamad who affirmed his keenness on Sudan’s stability and reiterated Qatar’s support for Sudan to overcome the current crisis.
The two countries signed a military cooperation agreement in November 2014.
Based on this deal the two armies carried out several joint military training and manoeuvres. The latest was military exercises in the Arkweit area of the Red Sea State in December 2019.
During the Gulf crisis, Sudan resisted UAE pressures to cut relations with Qatar but after the collapse of the former regime, al-Burhan was more inclined to Abu Dabi.
