Sustaining the Implementation of Pretoria Peace Deal
March 15, 2023
BY ADDISALEM MULAT
Since the signing of the Pretoria peace accord between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Ethiopian government, there have been tangible changes in the northern part of the country. Besides restoring peace and order in the region, the peace deal has paved the way for unfettered delivery of the sought after humanitarian aid. The restoration of basic services has also been carried out smoothly. And, the resolve of the federal government has been vital in making the grand deal effective.
As things currently stand, the federal government has been assisting the progress of the reintegration of former fighters into society with a focus on making them lead harmonious and meaningful life.In addition to providing the former combatants with appropriate rehabilitation which is very vital to their existence, the National Rehabilitation Commission is greasing the skid for the disarmament and reintegration of TPLF fighters to the society. As it is impossible to take the country to new heights in the absence of all segments of society, they will be made to be part and parcel of development-related activities.
In a similar vein, the National Rehabilitation Commission will open the door for demilitarizing fighters and giving them an opportunity to play a part in the development undertakings of the entire nation.It should be borne in mind that the conflict that lasted for two years in the northern part of the country created dire humanitarian crisis in the region and beyond. There is no gainsaying the fact that the tragic war has resulted in economic, humanitarian, and psychosocial catastrophes.
In addition to damaging schools, health stations, higher learning institutions, government institutions, and other related things, the conflict sparked quite a lot of upheavals turning the lives of noncombatants into a living hell.Immediately after the peace deal signed, both parties have begun putting the peace implementation into effect in accordance with the terms of the deal. In the aftermath of the commitment and determination of the federal government, they have been oiling the wheels of reinstating of essential services, smoothing the path of humanitarian assistance, and other things of a similar kind.
In the same way, the restoration of amenities and essential services comprising electricity, telecom, banking, and other things of a similar kind have been producing results. In consideration of the foregoing, people in the northern part of the country have already embarked on breathing a sigh of relief and leading a normal life. It is worth recalling that Olusegun Obasanjo, the Special Envoy of the African Union, and Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya paid a visit to Mekelle with a view to assessing the peace implementation. They have given the federal government a tap on the back for putting the peace accord into effect according to the agreement.
In the recent past, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with the Pretoria peace agreement implementation coordination committee to sustain the development and resolve defies encountering the ongoing peace implementation process. Since the onset of the peace agreement, the people of Tigray have been receiving humanitarian assistance from the government and its partners. As witnessed by various stakeholders, the existing circumstances in Tigray State have continued to witness quite a lot of positive developments. It is important to recall that a delegation of high-ranking government officials led by House of Speaker Tagesse Chafo vowed the unflinching stance of the incumbent in opening the door for unhindered humanitarian assistance, resumption of important facilities, and other related aspects.
Regardless of the fact that some groups continued giving a lower profile to the role of the African Union, the incumbent has shown the world the capability of the African Union by throwing cold water on the efforts of Ethiopia’s adversaries. It is common knowledge that since time immemorial Ethiopians at various points in time have partaken in quite a lot of wars intending to protect their country from internal and external invaders. For long, they have been safeguarding their motherland from Ethiopia’s adversaries working at all hours of the day and night to tamper with its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
As a matter of fact, as ensuring sustainable peace and tranquility all over the country is not an easy task that needs the efforts of all stakeholders, people from all walks of life have been working hand-in-glove for the successful implementation of the ongoing peace process. To everyone’s dismay, though peace has been taking root in Northern Ethiopia pushing away the murky shadows of the conflict that turned upside the lives of the noncombatants, some doomsayers have continued dragging through the mud the positive moves blossoming in every corner of the country. In addition to restoring peace and tranquility in every part of the country and putting smiles on the faces of each and everyone, the peace implementation has been making life easier.
The speedy developments being witnessed in terms of basic services restoration in every part of the northern part of the country has been making progress in the right direction. The Government of Ethiopia is working with commitment to ensuring reintegration of former combatants into the society and lead peaceful life, National Rehabilitation Commissioner Teshome Toga said, according to information obtained from Ethiopian News Agency.
The National Rehabilitation Commission was established following the peace agreement signed between the federal government and the TPLF. A stakeholder’s consultative forum that focuses on national rehabilitation issues is underway in Mekele, the regional capital of Tigray. Commissioner Teshome said on the occasion that the National Rehabilitation Commission, which was established by the Council of Ministers, has officially started work.In accordance with the peace agreement, the commission will disarm combatants, bring them to a center, provide appropriate rehabilitation, and support them to participate in the development, peace and democracy building. Recalling the terrible damages caused by the war, the commissioner stated that it has given lesson to Ethiopians to stop and reflect.
“We should say no to war” in the future and focus on collaboratively building Ethiopia. Noting that the government has been carrying out huge activities with respect to implementing the peace agreement, he added that it is also working with determination to ensure the success of the disarmament and reintegration of the combatants into the society. The commissioner further elaborated that ex-combatants will be given all the necessary support to lead a stable life like any other citizen.
For this to happen, the commitment of politicians and other stakeholders is crucial, Teshome underscored.He finally called on ex-combatants to prepare them to work hard for the development of their country and people with their energy and knowledge. In a similar vein, according to the local media, the national rehabilitation program will play great role in allowing former combatants to participate in development activities after disarmament, Getachew Reda, Senior official of TPLF, said.
Following the signing of a peace agreement between the federal government and the TPLF, disarmament is the first step for former TPLF fighters to reintegrate into the society. He also pointed out that not only disarmament but rehabilitation works should be implemented in a coordinated manner. Noting that the rehabilitation program plays key role to the national development, Getachew emphasized the importance of strengthening the country’s interest by implementing the program effectively.He also urged pertinent bodies to exert efforts with strong commitment and maintain the implementation of ongoing peace process.
