Trip to Moscow Not Impossible, Pope Francis Says
At the same time, the pontiff doubts the possibility of holding a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky under the auspices of the Vatican
© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
BUENOS AIRES, March 12. /TASS/. A trip to Moscow is not impossible, Pope Francis said in an interview with the Argentina’s La Nacion news outlet.
"This is not impossible. We hope we will be able to do that. I would like to bring to the attention that there are no promises. I have not closed this door," the Pontiff said in the interview.
At the same time, the head of the Roman Catholic Church expressed doubt regarding the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky under auspices of the Vatican. "However, an international meeting on this topic is possible, a meeting of delegates from the whole world," he said. The Vatican is working in this direction, the Pontiff noted. [The Vatican has] no peace formula, the peace service is in place," Pope Francis added.
Pope Francis repeatedly said earlier that his trip to Kiev is possible only on condition of visiting Moscow. The Pontiff said that he is open for a meeting with both presidents, of Russia and Ukraine, on the way from the apostolic trip to Africa in early February.
