Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Political Misfits Worldwide Satellite Radio Broadcast on Wed. Aug. 2, 2023, Discussing the Crisis in Niger and the ECOWAS Region
Listen to the third segment of this program which aired live on Aug. 2, 2023 from Washington, D.C. Azikiwe has appeared on the program on numerous occasions in recent months.
To hear the podcast of the program go to the third segment at the following link: New Trump Indictments, Belarus-Poland Border Tensions, War in Niger? (sputnikglobe.com)
The promotional language found on the Sputnik International website read as follows: "Editor of the Pan African News Wire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the possibility of war in West Africa after the military coup in Niger and ongoing resulting political instability; the role of ECOWAS in the region; what the US and France are making of the situation; and what is uniting Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in this moment against ECOWAS."
