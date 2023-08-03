Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. July 30, 2023
To hear the podcast of this program go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/30 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the recent military coup in the West African state of Niger where there have been pro-Russian demonstrations in the capital of Niamey; the BRICS Summit is gearing up for their upcoming gathering in South Africa; the Russia-Africa Summit has concluded in St. Petersburg; and Mali is battling the impact of drought in this landlocked state.
In the second hour we look closer at the situation in Niger as well as the Russia-Africa Summit.
Finally, we review some of the major events of 1963 in regard to the African American struggle for equality and empowerment.
