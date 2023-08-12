Doctors Warn of Disease Disaster over Dead Bodies in Khartoum
A crowded ward at a hospital in El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur region, April 19, 2023 (AFP photo)
August 7, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Thousands of corpses are reported to be decomposing on streets of Khartoum, with morgues at breaking point due to power outages and insufficient capacity to store the bodies, putting families and children at increasing risk of diseases, an aid agency said.
Khartoum has suffered intermittent power and communication blackouts since conflict erupted in April, with battles intensifying on city streets in recent weeks.
Prolonged power shortages have left the city’s morgues without refrigeration, leaving bodies to decompose in the heat, and causing the risk of major disease outbreaks in the city, according to the children charity, Save the Children.
“The healthcare system in Sudan is hanging by a thread. As casualties increase, hospitals are closing, completely emptied of medicines and doctors, and looted of any remaining supplies,” said Dr. Bashir Kamal Eldin Hamid, Save the Children’s Health and Nutrition Director.
He added, “The inability to give those who have died a dignified burial is yet another element of the suffering of families in Khartoum. We are seeing a health crisis in the making, on top of a crisis of sorrow, fear and pain.
According to the official, albeit hospitals are still open, they are stretched beyond capacity and nearly non-functional due to staff fatigue and a lack of supplies.
There are also no medical staff left at the morgues, leaving the bodies exposed and untreated, information provided by the Sudanese Doctors Syndicate noted.
Also, out of 89 main hospitals in the capital and states, 71 are reportedly out of service, with the remainder operating at partial capacity. Some health facilities have been occupied by armed groups, taking life-saving treatment from millions of children and their families.
Reports show a least 53 attacks on health care, resulting in 11 deaths since April 15.
2,435 children have reportedly been killed or injured since the conflict started, with recent clashes in Khartoum killing and injuring dozens, including children.
The children charity urged all parties to the conflict to agree to an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan and find a peaceful solution to the conflict.
(ST)
