Humanitarian Coordinator Urges Safe Passage for Civilians Fleeing Conflict Areas in Sudan
Clementine Nkweta-Salami, Deputy UN Secretary-General Special Representative and Resident Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, visits Alhumaria School in Kassala, on August 2, 2023
August 9, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, on Wednesday, called on all parties involved in the conflict in Sudan to ensure the secure and unimpeded passage of civilians seeking refuge from violence in various conflict-affected areas, including Khartoum and Darfur.
As the conflict in Sudan enters its fourth month, the situation for civilians, including refugees, has grown increasingly dire. Reports of grave violations against vulnerable individuals trapped amidst the chaos continue to emerge, prompting urgent demands for an immediate halt to such atrocities.
In the midst of the turmoil, many civilians have found themselves trapped in the crossfire, prevented from seeking safety by the very nature of the conflict. Those who manage to escape often face a perilous journey fraught with additional risks, such as abuse, theft, and harassment.
“My message as Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan is unequivocal: All civilians, including refugees and others, who are trying to escape conflict zones must be allowed to do so safely, without impediments, and under the protection of the parties to the conflict,” she said in a statement released from Port Sudan.
Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Nkweta-Salami recounted her recent encounter with Eritrean refugees who were forced to flee Khartoum due to the fighting. The refugees spoke of their fears and the dangers they faced during their escape. Nkweta-Salami stressed that all individuals fleeing conflict have an inherent right to safety and that the Sudanese people and refugees within the country must be allowed to seek refuge without fear.
The recent violence in Khartoum serves as a grim reminder of the dire circumstances faced by refugee communities. In response, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has been providing support to refugees within the capital, offering protection counselling through hotlines and facilitating safe relocations whenever possible. However, access to these services remains a significant challenge.
In the West Darfur region, reports have emerged of civilians attempting to escape intense clashes in Sirba town who were prevented from crossing into Chad for safety. The UNHCR has also documented cases of refugees encountering difficulties while attempting to escape the violence and return to their homes in South Sudan.
The call for safe passage aligns with agreements made in Jeddah on 11 May, wherein signatories to the Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan vowed to uphold international humanitarian law and human rights law. Nkweta-Salami emphasized the importance of translating these commitments into action to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the conflict.
With over four million people displaced within Sudan and across neighbouring countries after sixteen weeks of conflict, the scale of the crisis has become staggering. More than 71 per cent of the internally displaced individuals fled from Khartoum state alone. Prior to the conflict, Sudan was already home to 1.1 million refugees, primarily from South Sudan, Eritrea, and Ethiopia.
