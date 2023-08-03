Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. July 29, 2023
Listen to the Sat. July 29, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the full podcast of this episode go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/29 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the military coup in Niger and its impact on Africa and the western states; the Russia-Africa Summit was held in St. Petersburg where issues related to food insecurity, neo-colonialism and the Ukraine war were discussed; the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has reported on its work inside the Horn of Africa state; and the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has sent a delegation to Liberia to monitor preparations for the upcoming elections.
In the second hour we look at the recent military coup in Niger and its significance in the broader regional and international context.
We then examine some of the developments surrounding the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.
Finally, we look back on the mass struggles of African Americans six decades ago in the pivotal year of 1963.
