Palestinian Resistance Takes Control of Israeli Drones in Gaza Skies
By Al Mayadeen English
On the 394th day of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, the Palestinian Resistance continues its targeted operations against the Israeli occupation forces invading the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip is actively engaging Israeli occupation forces, executing high-end operations against Israeli drones.
The al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, released footage showing its fighters taking control of Israeli drones used for intelligence tasks in the skies of Gaza.
Additionally, the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades announced that they shot down an Israeli drone while it was carrying out intelligence operations in the eastern Gaza Strip.
Furthermore, the al-Qassam Brigades announced the targeting of an Israeli military site along the Netzarim axis using a Zouari one-way drone.
Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Gaza reported that "the Resistance is engaged in confrontations with the occupation forces in the western areas of Rafah, southern Gaza."
Al-Qassam takes responsibility for northern Gaza lethal IED ambush
Following a series of lethal improvised explosive devices (IEDs) ambushes in the northern Gaza Strip town of Jabalia, al-Qassam Brigades has taken responsibility for executing another of these ambushes.
IEDs planted in buildings and other areas in the northern Gaza Strip continue to cut into the Israeli military's renewed aggression on Jabalia, with the most recent case killing two Israeli soldiers and injuring another.
In a related development, an Israeli soldier was killed early Saturday morning in the northern Gaza Strip in a grenade explosion, the Israeli military reported. Simultaneously, the Military Police have reportedly initiated an investigation into the incident, which appears to be unrelated to ongoing combat. While the Israeli army has not released the soldier's identity, local authorities have identified him as Shneur Zalman Cohen from the occupied West Bank settlement of Yitzhar.
In a related context, the Israeli military command announced, on Saturday, that two soldiers, serving under the 162nd Armored Division's 84th Givati Infantry Brigade, were killed in the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli broadcaster Channel 14 reported that an IED planted in a building eliminated the two soldiers.
No comments:
Post a Comment