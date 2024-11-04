Ethiopia’s Position to Secure Access in Red Sea is Unshakable!
November 1, 2024
Appearing before lawmakers yesterday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed once again declared Ethiopia’s unshakable position to secure access to the Red Sea peacefully and diplomatically.
“Our stand towards having sea outlet in the Red Sea is unshakable,” Abiy told the parliament while addressing regional and diplomacy affairs.
The prime minister also described his country’s desire for direct and peaceful access to the Red Sea as rooted not only in economic pragmatism but also in its historical ties to the coastline.
The Premier also vowed to pursue strong diplomacy to maintain peace and stability in the region. “Ethiopia will not shy and falter to express its clear interest in accessing the Red Sea. And, Ethiopia does not initiate any war and go to conflict with no country.”
“There are accusations that Ethiopia is violating Somalia’s sovereignty. Our demand is about fostering shared development. No country can plunder Ethiopia’s resources forcefully. We are not mercenaries and we will not serve as agents of other entities, Abiy told the lawmakers. We have big and enough manpower, bravery and all the means to repel any external forces.”
True to the prime minister’s words, Ethiopia has been unflattering in maintaining a peaceful path to resolve any disagreement and ensure stability in the region.
Ethiopia’s diplomatic approach in the Horn of Africa has been centered on fostering cooperation, stability, and sustainable resource management among its neighbors.
The country’s unwavering ambition to secure access to the Red Sea highlights its strategic aspirations and the need for regional cooperation in the Horn of Africa. Following the Memorandum of Understanding signed with Somaliland, Ethiopia has consistently advocated for a peaceful and cooperative approach to gaining Red Sea access, emphasizing that such an arrangement would be mutually beneficial to neighboring countries,
As the premier indicated, Ethiopia has been a good neighbor to Somalia paying even the ultimate price for the latter’s peace and stability. This position continues to this very day. Ethiopia has supported stabilization efforts, focusing on security cooperation to counter threats from al-Shabaab and other groups that destabilize the region. Although relations are complex, Ethiopia has maintained an active diplomatic presence in Somalia, seeking stability along its borders.
This approach aligns with Ethiopia’s broader policy of regional integration and collective security. Rather than forceful acquisition or confrontation, Ethiopia has advocated for multilateral discussions and frameworks that respect the sovereignty of all involved nations, recognizing that prosperity in the Horn of Africa hinges on collaboration rather than conflict. This stance reflects a mature perspective, prioritizing long-term stability over short-term geopolitical gains.
Ethiopia’s commitment to dialogue and regional cooperation reflects its understanding that peace and development are mutually reinforcing. Despite ongoing challenges, Ethiopia’s diplomatic efforts illustrate a broader goal of regional integration, with the belief that cooperation on issues like energy, trade, and water can promote long-term stability in both the Nile Basin and the Horn of Africa.
This peaceful pursuit of Red Sea access illustrates the country’s dedication to development and regional harmony. By seeking a collaborative solution, Ethiopia not only reaffirms its sovereignty but also positions itself as a leader in advocating for sustainable and cooperative solutions in Africa. It is a vision that deserves the support and engagement of regional neighbors and global partners alike.
