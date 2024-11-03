ANC Praises Botswana Democratic Party for Accepting Election Outcome
The Botswana Democratic Party, which has governed Botswana for almost six decades, was trounced by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition in Wednesday's poll, marking a historic defeat.
ANC praises Botswana Democratic Party for accepting election outcome
BDP leader and former Botswana president, Mokgweetsi Masisi. Picture: @OfficialMasisi/X
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has extended its respects to the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) for their gracious acceptance of the election outcomes.
The ANC has congratulated Duma Boko on his election as president of the Republic of Botswana.
ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said the BDP's attitude to concede defeat showed the party's commitment to upholding Botswana’s democratic principles and respecting the will of the people.
"The African National Congress congratulates the people of Botswana on a successful 2024 general election. We particularly congratulate the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) under the able leadership of President Duma Boko. We look forward to continued solidarity in pursuit of a peaceful and prosperous continent as well as in pursuit of a just, humane and democratic society."
