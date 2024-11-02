Hamdan to Al Mayadeen: Resistance Will Not Fall for US Deception
A senior Hamas official discussed ceasefire developments in both Gaza and Lebanon with Al Mayadeen.
Recent ceasefire talks were limited to suggested ideas that did not live up to the demands of the Palestinian Resistance, a member of Hamas' Political Bureau, Osama Hamdan, told Al Mayadeen.
"The partial exchange presented to us does not discuss a comprehensive ceasefire, and Hamas asserted that this does not align with its demands," Hamdan explained.
Moreover, the senior official underlined that talks regarding a temporary truce is "irrational," as the Resistance seeks a complete halt to the aggression on the Palestinian people.
He reiterated the movement's willingness to engage in serious proposals and its readiness to discuss any ideas for a final agreement, noting that any unserious proposals are a "waste of time."
Hamdan revealed that Hamas' leadership continues to make its decisions based on previous frameworks presented by the late Resistance leader and head of Hamas' Political Bureau, martyr Yahya al-Sinwar.
On the US role in facilitating Israeli aggression
The senior official also delved into the role that the United States administration has played in exploiting negotiations for its own goals.
He told Al Mayadeen that the White House has attempted to exploit ceasefire talks to influence presidential election results and to separate the fronts of Lebanon and Gaza.
Hamdan asserted that Washington "did not succeed" in doing so.
He also saw that the US is a full partner in Israeli crimes, adding that "if it wanted to stop the [massacres], it would have stopped supplying the [Israeli regime] with weapons."
Stressing that the Resistance will not fall to US "deception," Hamdan underlined that these US efforts failed after Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, rejected the US proposals on a ceasefire in Lebanon.
Inter-Palestinian politics
Regarding the internal Palestinian situation, Hamdan revealed that a joint committee between Fatah and Hamas will manage public affairs in Gaza, describing the agreement as a step towards "organizing the Palestinian house."
Hamdan expressed Hamas' preference for a national unity government as part of any agreement with Fatah, noting that the Israeli regime seeks to fragment the Palestinian national project.
The Hamas official emphasized that "if forming a national unity government proves difficult, there are interests of our people that we must attend to by all available means."
