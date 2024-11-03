Mokonyane to Give Briefing on Outcomes of ANC's Discussions on Its International Relations Policies
The ANC said the objective of the retreat was to reflect and analyse the ANC’s international relations policy.
The ANC's first Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: @MYANC/X
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) International Relations (IR) retreat wraps up on Sunday after discussing the party’s international relations policies.
Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane will brief the media on Sunday morning to reflect on the retreat in Kempton Park.
The retreat was also addressed by former President Thabo Mbeki, who gave a presentation titled International relations in the transition period, focusing on the evolution of South Africa's foreign policy.
The ANC said the objective of the retreat was to reflect and analyse the ANC’s international relations policy, "with the aim of refocusing, transforming and to empower" its international relations work.
Day one of the ANC's retreat was held under the theme of "a reflection on the ANC's commitment to progressive internationalism in a changing global environment".
The retreat was addressed by among others, former President Thabo Mbeki who provided an in-depth presentation to party members.
In other regional news, the ANC also congratulated newly-elected Botswana President Duma Boko.
The party said the ANC looked forward to continued solidarity with Botswana for a "peaceful and prosperous continent".
No comments:
Post a Comment