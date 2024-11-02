Existential Threat May Pose Nuclear Doctrine Change: Iran's Kharrazi
By Al Mayadeen English
1 Nov 2024 16:23
The head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Dr. Kamal Kharrazi tells Al Mayadeen that potential changes to Iran's nuclear doctrine remain a possibility, especially if it encounters an "existential threat".
Although Iran does not wish for the expansion of war, it is fully prepared for it, said the head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Dr. Kamal Kharrazi who provided insights into the country’s strategic outlook regarding the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.
In an exclusive interview for Al Mayadeen, Kharrazi articulated Iran's stance on regional tensions, emphasizing the nation’s preparedness to respond to any escalation while expressing a desire to avoid further war. He highlighted Iran's military capabilities and the potential for changes in its nuclear policy in response to perceived "existential threats," framing the discussion within the broader context of Iran’s geopolitical stance and its commitment to national sovereignty.
In this context, Kharrazi emphasized that Iran has showcased its deterrence capabilities through Operation True Promise II, during which it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on "Israel", noting that in the time being, it is up to the Israelis; if they choose to continue their hostile actions, Iran will respond accordingly.
Balancing Iran's military ambitions with religious and political directives
In response to questions about potential changes to Iran's nuclear doctrine, Kharrazi indicated that such changes are possible, especially if Iran encounters an "existential threat". He asserted that Iran has the technical capabilities to produce nuclear weapons and encounters no significant obstacles in this regard. However, he emphasized that the Fatwa issued by Iranian Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei serves as the sole constraint preventing Iran from pursuing nuclear armament.
The top Iranian official also mentioned that policy changes would apply to projectiles. Kharrazi noted that Iran's missile capabilities are well-known, having been demonstrated in various operations. He stated that the current focus is on the ranges of the missiles used thus far, in which they [the Iranians] have considered the concerns of Western countries.
However, Kharrazi maintained that if Western nations do not acknowledge Iran's concerns, particularly regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Iran then will disregard the concerns of Western countries. Therefore, it is likely that Iran will develop and extend the range of its missiles.
Unyielding Resistance: A commitment to victory amid unequal war
Kharrazi addressed the "unequal" war in the region, telling Al Mayadeen that it is "led by Israel, which perpetrates ethnic cleansing and the extermination of people," and is fighting those who are defending their lives, existence, and land.
He expressed hope that the war would come to a swift conclusion, asserting that "Israel" is engaging in "horrific ethnic cleansing" while mistakenly believing it has achieved victory. Kharrazi emphasized that such actions cannot be perceived as a true victory but rather as a profound violation of human rights.
He also highlighted "Israel's" recent actions in blocking the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from delivering essential supplies, stating that the agency "wants to provide water and food to the besieged people of Gaza, but they have been blocked from doing so."
The top Iranian official emphasized that this move represents "the climax of anti-humanitarian values."
He called on the international community to "wake up and exert pressure on Israel," adding, "Unfortunately, we still see the West, including European countries and the United States, continue to support such a brutal and criminal entity and defend its actions by funding it and sending weapons."
Kharrazi concluded that the implications of the situation and its eventual outcome are evident: the will of the people and their Resistance cannot be suppressed. He asserted that both the Palestinians and Lebanese are steadfast in their determination to resist, endure this oppression, and confront these atrocities until victory is achieved.
Iran doesn't interfere in ceasefire discussions
Within the context of ceasefire negotiations, Kharrazi emphasized that Iran does not intervene, asserting that it is the Lebanese and Palestinians' right to negotiate and reach a ceasefire deal. Moreover, he affirmed his country's support for any decision the countries make.
The Iranian official added that Iran remains committed to its previous agreements, provided that the other party also upholds its commitments. He expressed disappointment that the opposing side has not adhered to their obligations and, instead of engaging in negotiations, continues to impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran.
On Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's legacy
In the interview with Al Mayadeen, Kharrazi spoke about Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, describing him as a "powerful, wise, brave, and popular figure" who became a significant political leader in the Islamic world.
He noted that the loss of such a great leader is, in fact, a profound loss for everyone, particularly for the Lebanese people. Kharrazi pointed out that in many liberation movements worldwide, the loss of great leaders has often been followed by the emergence of successors.
Kharazzi explained that one of Sayyed Nasrallah's strategies was to prepare individuals for succession at all levels, asserting that leaders and cadres were ready to assume responsibility in various leadership roles.
Kharrazi emphasized that this policy enables Hezbollah to continue its struggle at full force today. That is why, he noted, the Israelis have not achieved their desired outcome of Hezbollah's collapse following Sayyed Nasrallah's martyrdom. He pointed out that the party continues to defend Lebanon while also maintaining a strong political presence.
He also affirmed that Sheikh Naim Qassem has been active in the political arena and has demonstrated his leadership capabilities. Kharrazi congratulated the Lebanese people and the Hezbollah Shura Council on electing Sheikh Qassem as the successor to the martyred leader Sayyed Nasrallah, expressing hope that under Sheikh Qassem's leadership, Hezbollah will continue its tasks with vigor.
Iran's strategy in foreign relations
The top Iranian official also discussed Iranian-Russian relations and broader regional dynamics, telling Al Mayadeen that Russia and China are "seeking to build a new international system to free themselves of Western dominance," an objective Iran upholds.
He emphasized that emerging powers, including Iran, should play a prominent role in shaping a new world order that promotes more democratic governance, away from Western colonialism.
Kharrazi clarified that the steps taken so far within the frameworks of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and the New Development Bank all align with this vision. He pointed out that Iran is a member of these organizations and is actively working toward establishing a new world order.
He also highlighted that the agreement between Iran and the Russian Federation is ready and it encompasses all aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation. Kharrazi noted that the agreement was originally scheduled to be signed during the recent BRICS meeting in Kazan, Russia, but the Russians preferred to finalize it during a bilateral visit to emphasize its significance, which will occur soon.
Concluding his remarks, Kharrazi stated that this is Iran's strategic policy "regardless of the type of governments and existing disagreements among countries in the region." He stressed the importance of improving relations between Iran and these nations so that they can collectively work toward stabilizing security in the region.
Kharrazi explained that all neighboring countries are aware of Iran's strategic policy and are currently moving in that direction. He acknowledged that those who may not be pleased with this approach may resort to disseminating biased media narratives that do not serve regional interests.
He referenced his recent historical research regarding Bahrain, noting that once upon a time, it was part of Iranian geography and was recognized as the fourteenth Iranian province. However, he stated that Bahrain is an independent country today, and Iran officially recognizes it as an Arab nation.
Kharrazi addressed claims from some media outlets that he questioned Bahrain's Arab identity, asserting that he had not raised this issue in his historical study. Instead, he maintained that he conducted a purely historical analysis that was mischaracterized by some as a debate. He reaffirmed that Bahrain is a friendly country, an independent Arab nation known for its Arab identity in the region, which Iran officially recognizes.
