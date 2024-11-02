Somalia Disaster Agency Commits to Provide Emergency Healthcare
Commissioner Mohamud Abdulle said healthcare plays a critical role to the growth of the economy.
by BRIAN ORUTA
01 November 2024 - 09:17
In Summary
The launch was graced by Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre who appealed to residents to foster unity and coexist peacefully.
He said this is the only way they can improve the socio-economic growth of the country.
The Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has reiterated its commitment towards ensuring citizens in need of emergency health care are accorded the service.
SoDMA Commissioner Mohamud Maalim Abdulle, while speaking at the launch of the Emergency Care centre at Medina General Hospital said healthcare plays a critical role to the growth of the country’s economy.
“We, as a people and government, are now united in creating centers to support the community in case of future disasters,” he said.
SoDMA is among the institutions that facilitated the establishment of the centre.
The launch was graced by Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre who appealed to residents to foster unity and coexist peacefully.
He said this is the only way they can improve the socio-economic growth of the country.
The PM further stressed the need by government to improve on its healthcare in a move that will improve the critical sector and provide job opportunities.
The PM further highlighted the various health initiatives his government has implemented, including the re-launch of a fully repaired blood bank center, the establishment of an emergency response center, and the improvement of numerous health facilities.
“This center will play a major role in treating and caring for the Somali army and citizens who are fighting with the Al-Shabab group,” said Barre.
The launch comes two years after the tragic Zoobe-2 explosion which claimed dozens of people in the country’s capital.
This state-of-the-art facility, which can accommodate 200 patients in urgent need, is designed to provide comprehensive support for individuals impacted by both natural and man-made disasters.
The Emergency Care Center was constructed by funds raised by the National Emergency Committee, which is comprised of various federal ministries, the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), and civil society organizations.
Somalia's Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Haji Adam, expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the establishment of the facility.
Adam said the centre will greatly contribute to the ease of access to urgent medical care.
