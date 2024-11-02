Kenya Probe Launched into Celeb’s Death After Plastic Surgery
Wambui underwent surgery at Omnicare Medical Clinic; type of surgery undisclosed
by JOHN MUCHANGI
02 November 2024 - 20:02
In Summary
She felt unwell while at home and returned to the facility but was referred to a top city hospital where she underwent another surgery.
She died four days later in the ICU.
Social media influencer Lucy Wambui /X (TWITTER)
The Ministry of Health is investigating the death of Nairobi-based Instagram celebrity, Lucy Wambui, at a city clinic after plastic surgery.
Social media influencer Wambui underwent a cosmetic surgery at Omnicare Medical clinic, also known as Body by Design, and was discharged on October 18.
She felt unwell while at home and returned to the facility but was referred to a top city hospital where she underwent another surgery.
She died four days later in the ICU. Wambui was the wife of prominent Nairobi businessman Francis Ng’ang’a, CEO of Valley Road Motors and Village Market Auto Bazaar. She had two children.
The Ministry of Health said it received the report of Wambui’ death with “deep concern”, confirming the death followed complications from a surgical procedure.
The nature of the surgery was not disclosed. Public Health PS Mary Muthoni said the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has begun a probe into the death.
KMPDC has temporarily closed the plastic surgery and body-sculpting clinic. “A team has been dispatched to the facility to conduct a fact-finding mission aimed at assessing whether the necessary professional standards were met in Lucy’s care,” she said in a statement.
“Any evidence of malpractice or deviation from established norms will be addressed with appropriate action, in line with applicable laws.”
The PS said the ministry, through the State Department for Professional Standards, reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a skilled health workforce equipped with the competencies for delivering high-quality care.
“Robust frameworks are in place to regulate healthcare services, uphold ethical standards, protect consumers and foster public trust in health services,” she said.
Omnicare Medical Clinic released a statement, saying it did a good job and Wambui was discharged in good health.
“Our team is collaborating closely with relevant authorities to ensure a full and objective review. We understand this is a challenging time for everyone involved.
Out of respect for the family’s privacy and to allow for the investigation to proceed unhindered, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”
“We would like to confirm that the deceased successfully had her procedure done at our facility and was fully discharged from our facility,” it said.
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko mourned Wambui. “My friend, Ng’ang’a, accept my deepest condolences for the loss of your lovely wife Lucy,” Sonko said.
“May the almighty God cover you and your entire family with his unending Grace. May He give you strength to accept that Lucy has gone....? Haki, my family will dearly miss her, especially the good days we used to spend together with her over the holidays.”
“I will not forget how she campaigned for me and mobilised the people of Shelly Beach, Likoni, to support me when I was contesting for the Mombasa gubernatorial race. May her soul rest with the angels,” Sonko said.
In February, KMPDC said surgeries attract the most medical complaints in Kenya.
Of all complaints lodged with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council between 2019 and 2023, the highest – 26 per cent – relate to obstetrics and gynaecology.
The next area attracting complaints is general surgery ( 12 per cent of all cases) and internal medicine at 11 per cent.
Internal medicine doctors diagnose and treat adults experiencing a broad range of internal conditions, including heart, liver, lung and intestinal problems.
KMPDC chief executive Dr David Kariuki said more Kenyans are also lodging complaints against hospitals for perceived unfair charges.
The analysis shows charging was the fourth-biggest source of complaints (seven per cent) by patients. “The council only regulates what doctors can charge, and in most cases, the doctor’s fee forms less than 30 per cent of a patient’s bill.
We have no control over what hospitals charge,” he said. Kenyans are also lodging complaints against orthopaedics practitioners (four per cent) and paediatricians (four per cent), the medics who treat children.
The analysis covers the 484 complaints lodged between 2019 and the end of 2023. Only 227 cases are pending from the 484.
Dr Kariuki said patients have lodged 1,534 complaints since 1997. “These cases are not only against doctors but also against health facilities,” he said.
Dr Kariuki said last year, the council received only 94 complaints, compared to 110 in 2022, 90 ( 2021 ), 80 ( 2020 ) and 110 ( 2019 ).
Globally, obstetrics and gynaecology practitioners are more prone to being sued because there are more inherent risks than in other areas of medical practice, and errors are more common.
However, not every error results from negligence. The council has quasi-judicial functions to handle medical negligence and malpractice cases.
