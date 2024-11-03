Botswana Democratic Party Election Performance, Like ANC’s, Unexpected, Says Mokonyane
The BDP, an ally and fellow liberation movement of the ANC, was voted out of power this week.
FILE: Nomvula Mokonyane addresses the Broadcasting Digital Migration Colloquium in Bloemfontein, Free State, 25 October 2018. Picture: GCIS
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s Nomvula Mokonyane said the Botswana Democratic Party (BPD)’s shocking election performance – like the ANC’s 40% in South Africa’s May general polls – was unexpected.
It has been at the helm of the neighbouring country for almost six decades.
President-elect Duma Boko’s Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) won the general elections with an overwhelming majority, garnering 31 seats in parliament.
Mokonyane, speaking on the sidelines of a retreat of the ANC’s international relations subcommittee in Kempton Park, said there’s an appreciation of both the outcome and processes in Botswana’s historic elections.
However, she said deep reflections on the election must happen.
"That wave doesn’t need a PR response, it needs proper reflection of whether these are winds of progressive change or winds of undermining and doing away with the rich history of the people of this particular region."
