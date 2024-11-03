Mbeki Praises Botswana's Masisi for Accepting Poll Defeat, Calls for Peaceful Resolution to Mozambique Unrest
Former President Thabo Mbeki said that leaders shouldn’t create obstacles or stand in the way of peaceful transitions.
FILE: Former president Thabo Mbeki in Conakry, Guinea for his annual Africa Day lecture on 25 May 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki said that Botswana’s outgoing President Mokgweetsi Masisi readily accepting this week’s bruising general elections was a good example for the region and continent.
Mbeki, speaking to the media on the sidelines of a two-day retreat by the African National Congress’s (ANC) international relations subcommittee, praised Masisi’s response.
He said it showed great commitment to democratic processes.
Masisi’s Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) was trounced by the Umbrella for Change Movement, which secured 31 seats in parliament. The BDP only managed 4.
"We must support democratic processes and not create any obstacles to the democracies in our countries, not create obstacles if the people decide against us. For example, the position the ANC took here. The ANC did not query, it said: 'Well, we’ve got to respond to that reality.'"
The former president also weighed in on tensions currently unfolding in Mozambique, which has been rocked by protests following its own October elections.
There’s been widespread unrest over allegations of vote rigging following the ruling Frelimo party’s 70% win at the polls.
More than 10 people have since died in the protests.
Mbeki said that whatever conflict had arisen in Mozambique, a peaceful solution must be sought.
"Given the particular history of Mozambique and the conflict between Frelimo and Renamo and all of that, I’m sure we’ll be very interested to hear that those matters of dispute are solved peacefully in Mozambique, but they must be resolved."
