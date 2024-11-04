Ethiopia Aims to Lead Africa’s Science, Technology Frontier by 2037
November 3, 2024
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopia is positioning itself as a competitive and preferred hub for Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy (STIP) development, with the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (MinT) outlining ambitious goals to become a model of prosperity in Africa by 2037.
MinT State Minister Bayisa Bedada(PhD) highlighted that by advancing technological innovation, enhancing research capacity, and supporting sustainable development, Ethiopia aims to establish itself as a global player and a self-sufficient center for science and technology within Africa.
Bayisa emphasized the importance of close collaboration among government, academia, industry, civil society, and development partners to ensure transformative growth that is inclusive and fosters a culture of creativity to drive Ethiopia’s development journey.
According to the state minister, this policy will serve as a strategic framework to foster innovation-driven, knowledge-based economic growth, positioning Ethiopia as a beacon of prosperity for the continent.
Professor Chux Daniels, an STIP strategy expert from the University of Pretoria, told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that investment in science and technology is key to accelerating economic growth and addressing complex social and environmental challenges.
“Science plays a pivotal role in essential sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and other leading industries in today’s global business ecosystems,” Prof. Daniels explained. “It is crucial for tackling issues like unemployment and underdevelopment.”
He emphasized the need to create an enabling environment for science, technology, and innovation (STI), which would promote job creation, wealth generation, and economic growth. Prof. Daniels further advocated for the strengthening of science education to improve global competitiveness through enhanced capacity building and partnerships with universities.
“While many African countries have STI policies, they often lack effective implementation strategies,” Prof. Daniels added. “Ethiopia’s commitment to an actionable strategy for demand-driven manpower and next-generation industries represents a significant milestone.”
The expert also noted the importance of fostering regional and international partnerships and strengthening institutional linkages to benefit from a robust STI culture. Developing an organizational structure to support STI will also be essential in nurturing indigenous knowledge and sustaining Ethiopia’s innovation ecosystem and economic growth for years to come.
BY ASHENAFI ANIMUT
The Ethiopian Herald November 3/2024
No comments:
Post a Comment