Ethiopia Bureau Emphasizes Role of Tourism to Resolve Conflicts
November 2, 2024
ADDIS ABABA – Apart from securing economic benefits, utilizing the indispensable role of tourism requires to foster mutual understanding among citizens, particularly in light of ongoing conflicts, Addis Ababa Culture, Arts, and Tourism Bureau suggested.
Bureau Head Hirut Kassaw (PhD) stated that the tourism sector serves as a bridge in enabling communities unknown each other to connect and embrace diversity. “Tourism not only represents our identity but also enhances communication among different communities, fostering tolerance and understanding,” she said.
It’s particularly relevant as the city is celebrating Tourism Week, which is designed to preserve historical sites and cultural heritage while promoting peace and solidarity among the public.
Key landmarks such as the Addis Ababa Museum, Adwa Victory Memorial, and Unity and Friendship Park are transforming the city into not just a tourist destination but a sanctuary for reflection hubs of tourists.
She highlighted the significance of these sites, urging for their renovation and the incorporation of modern technological tools to bolster tourism development.
On his part, Moges Balcha, the head of the Addis Ababa branch of the Prosperity Party stated that the ongoing infrastructural advancements in Addis, including the development of transport corridors, are expected to elevate the city’s status on the international stage and enhance its appeal for conference tourism.
However, he cautioned that infrastructure alone is insufficient for tourism growth. “While infrastructure plays a crucial role in beautifying the city and mitigating climate impacts, it must be complemented by high-quality hotels and efficient transport services,” he stressed.
This year’s theme, “Tourism for Peace: Peace for Tourism,” underscores the bureau’s commitment to leveraging tourism as a means to cultivate harmony and stability.
Deputy Head of Bureau stated the upcoming events during Tourism Week will showcase the rich cultural tapestry of Addis Ababa and its potential as a peaceful gathering place for both locals and international visitors. Through these initiatives, the bureau aims to highlight the interconnectedness of tourism and peace, advocating for a future where both can thrive together.
Besides, the Bureau is dedicated to harnessing the power of tourism to build bridges among communities, promote cultural heritage, and enhance the city’s attractiveness as a peaceful destination.
BY FIKADU BELAY
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER 2024
