Mbeki Addresses ANC's International Relations Subcommittee as Party Examines Role in Global Forums
The event takes place following a series of public spats between the ANC and its Government of National Unity (GNU) partner, the Democratic Alliance (DA), over foreign policy.
Former President Thabo Mbeki addresses the ANC's international relations subcommittee in Boksburg on 2 November 2024. Picture: @MYANC/X
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki has joined the African National Congress (ANC)'s international relations subcommittee this weekend as it examines its role and influence in global forums.
The two-day retreat, which is currently underway in Boksburg, was opened earlier by the party's first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane.
She's also the chair of its international relations subcommittee.
Two major international relations issues have rocked the ANC in recent weeks – the first, Mokonyane's deputy, Obed Bapela, seemingly wanting to forge better relations with Morocco and a fallout with the DA over the Russia–Ukraine conflict.
Bapela's alleged attempts fly against the ANC's position, which is in alliance with the people of Western Sahara.
While the DA remains opposed to labelling Russia's Vladimir Putin as a friend and ally, a view expressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which the ANC supports.
Both issues are likely to find their way on the agenda this weekend.
Mokonyane said that the retreat would also discuss current conflicts and tensions, including the bombarding of Gaza and the war in Ukraine.
The subcommittee is also expected to assess the ANC's participation and influence in forums such as SADC, the AU, BRICS, G20 and the UN.
