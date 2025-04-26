Chinese FM Reconfirms no Tariff Consultations or Negotiations with the US Have Taken Place
By Global Times
Apr 25, 2025 03:45 PM
Photo: VCG
In response to media inquiries regarding media reports that US President Donald Trump asserted that trade talks between the US and China are underway, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday that "My colleague at the Ministry of Commerce and I answered that question clearly yesterday. No consultations or negotiations on tariffs have taken place.”
He added that the US should not mislead the public.
