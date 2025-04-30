Egypt Affirms Support for Somalia in Confronting Terrorism
Source: Xinhua| 2025-04-30 05:15:45|Editor: huaxia
CAIRO, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's support for Somalia in confronting terrorism and extremism on Tuesday.
Abdelatty made the remarks in a phone call with Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdisalan Abdi Ali Dhaay, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The top Egyptian diplomat stressed his country's commitment to providing all forms of support to Somalia in the fight against terrorism, the statement said.
He also affirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting the unity and integrity of Somali territories and national institutions, as well as efforts to achieve security and stability in Somalia.
Abdelatty emphasized the importance of Somalia's stability for peace and security in the Horn of Africa region, exchanging views with the Somali official on enhancing bilateral coordination to support stability and development in the region.
They emphasized the importance of continuing close consultations through regional and international forums to address the common challenges facing the Horn of Africa.
For his part, the Somali minister expressed his appreciation for Egypt's supportive stances toward Somalia at all levels, commending Egypt's participation in the African Union Mission in Somalia, in response to a request from the Federal Government of Somalia, and its continued commitment to supporting the security and stability of his country.
Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre carried out a cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, appointing Abdisalan Abdi Ali Dhaay as the new minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation.
No comments:
Post a Comment